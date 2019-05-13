Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Margaret Jo (Elmore) Fleming. View Sign Service Information Walker Funeral Home 248 E South St Winchester , IN 47394 (765)-584-3231 Calling hours 11:00 AM - 1:00 PM Walker Funeral Home 248 E South St Winchester , IN 47394 View Map Celebration of Life 1:00 PM Walker Funeral Home 248 E South St Winchester , IN 47394 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Margaret Jo (Elmore) Fleming, 89, went to be with her Lord and Saviour peacefully on Sunday, May 12, 2019. She was born in Washington, Indiana on April 10, 1930 to the late Adam and Lucy (Gollaway) Elmore. She attended French Lick High School and graduated in 1948.

Jo married the love of her life, Robert (Bob) Lee Fleming, on his twenty-first birthday. They moved to Winchester in 1948. Jo worked at Anchor Hocking, volunteered at the hospital, and later worked at Peoples Loan and Trust, currently Old National Bank for twenty-nine years.

Jo was a member of Main Street Christian Church. She enjoyed playing bridge, cooking, decorating, reading, a devoted pacers fan, and spending time with her family.

Jo is survived by her son, Robert Scott Fleming (Joyce); daughter, Suzanne Loffer (Mike); two step granddaughters, Carly Muzzy, Emily Harbaugh (Robert); three granddaughters, Lindsey Knust (Scott), Katie Flowers (Shawn), and Ashley Loffer; five great grandchildren, Karter, Karson, Kenna, and Kessa Knust, and Declan Scott Harbaugh; and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her mother and father, she was preceded in death by her loving husband, brother, Charles William Dove and a sister, Henrietta Hagen.

A Celebration of Jo's life will be at 1:00 p.m., on Thursday, May 16, 2019 at the Walker Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Fountain Park Cemetery in Winchester.

Friends and family may call from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m., on Thursday at the funeral home.

Walker Funeral Home in Winchester is entrusted with the arrangements. Online condolences may be shared with the family at Margaret Jo (Elmore) Fleming, 89, went to be with her Lord and Saviour peacefully on Sunday, May 12, 2019. She was born in Washington, Indiana on April 10, 1930 to the late Adam and Lucy (Gollaway) Elmore. She attended French Lick High School and graduated in 1948.Jo married the love of her life, Robert (Bob) Lee Fleming, on his twenty-first birthday. They moved to Winchester in 1948. Jo worked at Anchor Hocking, volunteered at the hospital, and later worked at Peoples Loan and Trust, currently Old National Bank for twenty-nine years.Jo was a member of Main Street Christian Church. She enjoyed playing bridge, cooking, decorating, reading, a devoted pacers fan, and spending time with her family.Jo is survived by her son, Robert Scott Fleming (Joyce); daughter, Suzanne Loffer (Mike); two step granddaughters, Carly Muzzy, Emily Harbaugh (Robert); three granddaughters, Lindsey Knust (Scott), Katie Flowers (Shawn), and Ashley Loffer; five great grandchildren, Karter, Karson, Kenna, and Kessa Knust, and Declan Scott Harbaugh; and several nieces and nephews.In addition to her mother and father, she was preceded in death by her loving husband, brother, Charles William Dove and a sister, Henrietta Hagen.A Celebration of Jo's life will be at 1:00 p.m., on Thursday, May 16, 2019 at the Walker Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Fountain Park Cemetery in Winchester.Friends and family may call from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m., on Thursday at the funeral home.Walker Funeral Home in Winchester is entrusted with the arrangements. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.walkerswinchester.com. Published in the Winchester News-Gazette from May 13 to May 21, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Winchester News-Gazette Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close