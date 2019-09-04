Home

Reichard Funeral Home
400 West Deerfield Road
Union City, IN 47390
(765) 964-3400
Visitation
Monday, Sep. 9, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Reichard Funeral Home
400 West Deerfield Road
Union City, IN 47390
Funeral service
Monday, Sep. 9, 2019
12:00 PM
Reichard Funeral Home
400 West Deerfield Road
Union City, IN 47390
Margaret L. Orth


1924 - 2019
Margaret L. Orth Obituary
Margaret L. Orth, 94, passed away Monday, September 2, 2019 in Greenville, Ohio. She was born December 20, 1924 to the late Charles and Anna Cline Granger.
She worked at the Apothecary Shoppe in Union City, IN for 20 years and was a custodian for Union City Schools. Margaret was a member of the Church of the Nazarene in Union City, IN. She enjoyed flowers, gardening, and spending time with her family.
Survivors include her sons, Larry Robert (Von) Orth of Colorado Springs, CO, Chuck Orth of Fishers, IN; 5 grandchildren; 8 great-grandchildren; and a brother, Bud (Mary) Granger of Ft. Recovery, OH.
Margaret was preceded by her parents; husband, Francis Orth "1972," a daughter, Carol Wisner Orth "1988;" siblings, William Granger, Edgar Granger, Doris Harter.
Visitation is 10 AM - 12 Noon Monday, September 9, 2019 at the Reichard Funeral Home Inc., 400 W. Deerfield Rd, Union City, IN. Funeral services are 12 Noon Monday also at the funeral home with Paul Roberts officiating. Burial will follow in the New Lisbon Cemetery.
Memorial contributions can be made to the Church of the Nazarene with envelopes available at the funeral home. Online condolences may be expressed at www.reichardfh.com.
Published in the Winchester News-Gazette from Sept. 4 to Sept. 12, 2019
