Margaret R. Ruble, 79, of Muncie, IN, passed away on Thursday, September 26th, 2019 peacefully while in the company of her friends and supportive staff, at Yorktown Manor. Margaret was born in Winchester, IN, on December 4, 1939, a daughter of the late Dorothy (Chancellor) and Vernon Ruble. She was a 1959 graduate of Winchester High School. Margaret enjoyed arts & crafts, drawing, reading, watching the History Channel, her cat "Smokey", and traveling the world. She had a fascination with Native American Culture and was given the name "White Star". She is survived by two cousins; Susie Witherly, and Johny Lutton, as well as lots of friends at Life Stream in Yorktown, IN. Friends are invited to call Wednesday, October 2, 2019 from 11 AM to 12 PM at MJS Mortuaries - Farmland Chapel. Funeral services will follow at 12 PM. Burial will be held in Fountain Park Cemetery, Winchester, IN. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to ARF. Arrangements have been entrusted to MJS Mortuaries - Farmland Chapel.
Published in the Winchester News-Gazette from Sept. 30 to Oct. 8, 2019