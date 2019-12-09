|
|
Margaret Ramsey, 98, passed away Saturday, December 7, at Elwood Health and Living, Elwood, Indiana. She was born in Randolph County to the late Oscar and Ethel (Byrum) Harris. She married Robert Ramsey on October 9, 1942, in Randolph County. He preceded her in death on May 12, 2008.
Margaret graduated from Saratoga High School, Randolph County. She retired from the superintendent's office of Oak Hill United School Corporation. She was a long-time member of Amboy Friends Church where she served as a Sunday school teacher and Bible study leader.
Survivors include two daughters, Kay (Les) Marcuson, Elwood; Lynne (David) Durocher, Greenwood; a son Bruce (Le'Ann) Ramsey, Defiance, Ohio; three grandchildren, Gregory Marcuson, Noblesville; Amy (Mark) Matthews, Greenwood; and Ty Ramsey, Defiance, Ohio; and eight great-grandchildren. Also surviving is a sister, Jeannie (Byron) Flesher, Portland.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 65 years, Robert Ramsey; two grandsons, Bradley and Joshua Ramsey; four brothers and one sister.
A service celebrating Margaret's life will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday, December 12, 2019, at the Walker Funeral Home, 248 E. South Street, Winchester with the Rev. Dwight Elliott officiating. Friends may call at the funeral home from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. prior to the service. Burial will follow at the Fountain Park Cemetery, Winchester.
In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that memorial donations be made to the Amboy Friends Church, 110 E. Pennsylvania Street, Amboy, IN 46911 or the donor's favorite charity.
Walker Funeral Home in Winchester is entrusted with the arrangements. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.walkerswinchester.com.
Published in the Winchester News-Gazette from Dec. 9 to Dec. 17, 2019