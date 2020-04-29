|
Margie Louise Blizzard Kaufman, 89, of Winchester passed away on Sunday, April 26, 2020, at Summers Pointe Assisted Living. She was born on June 11, 1930, in Parker City IN, to Paul and Marjorie Hunt Blizzard.
Margie was married to Glen R. Kaufman for 48 years and farmed in the Winchester area. She was a member of the Saratoga Church of God where she taught Sunday School for many years. She was a member of the Saratoga Home-Ec Club. She enjoyed sewing, cooking, and family, especially her grandchildren and great grandchildren. Her and her husband enjoyed riding motorcycles and doing mission work.
Margie is survived by her siblings, sister, Jean Vendel, brother, Walt Blizzard, Children; Keith Kaufman (Marlene) of Niles, MI, and John Kaufman (Soni) of Winchester, IN; Grandchildren, Joshua Kaufman (Christina), Karisna Tucker (Christopher), and Jennifer Morrow (Matthew); Great Grandchildren, Emily Straley, Jameson Morrow, Lincoln Morrow, Rozalynn Kaufman, Weldon Kaufman, Cade Tucker, Cole Tucker.
Margie was preceded in death by her husband Glen Kaufman; two sons David and Mike; a brother, Edgar Blizzard, her sister, Patty Burkett, a great grandchild Gwenivere Kaufman
The family will have a private funeral service and burial due to current regulations in place.
Walker Funeral Home in Winchester is entrusted with the arrangements. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.walkerswinchester.com.
Published in the Winchester News-Gazette from Apr. 29 to May 7, 2020