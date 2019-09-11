|
|
Margo Varner, age 68, passed away peacefully on Monday, August 19, 2019, at Elkhart General Hospital. She was born July 10, 1951, in Clinton, Indiana, to the late James W. and Nadine E. (Moneymaker) Smith. Margo married Chauncey J. Varner on March 18, 1978 in Farmersburg, Indiana.
Margo found joy in her life's work as an English teacher. She received both her Bachelor's and Master's degrees from Indiana State University. In her career she taught middle school and high school English, Journalism, and helped direct musicals. Margo worked tirelessly for her students; she was always committed to the belief that every student could be successful.
After her retirement, she found excitement in simpler tasks - watering her flowers in the yard, scrapbooking her many memories of family, and caring for her pets. She was also an avid player of Candy Crush and would happily brag about her many "number 1 high scores" on different levels of the game. It was hard for her to stay away from the profession that had meant so much to her in life, however, and seemingly every year she would go back to Westview to help with the musical.
Margo is survived by her husband, Chauncey J. Varner III, Shipshewana, IN; her children, Nikki Grow, Winchester, IN, and Chance Varner, LaGrange, IN; siblings, James (Doug) Smith, Longs, SC, and Judith Eberle, Ocala, FL; grandchildren, Jordan and Brandon Grow, Winchester, IN; and great-grandchild Zoe Grow.
Family, friends, former students, and all whose lives Margo touched are invited to the Celebration of Life Memorial Service for Margo on Saturday, September 14, at the LaGrange First United Methodist Church, 209 W. Spring Street, LaGrange at 1 p.m. with a visitation to follow from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.
Memorial contributions may be made to the "Margo Varner Memorial Fund" at Lake City Bank. The money in this memorial will be donated to the Westview High School Library, which meant so much to Margo, for the purchase of new books.
Special memories or condolences may be sent online to [email protected].
Published in the Winchester News-Gazette from Sept. 11 to Sept. 19, 2019