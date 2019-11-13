|
|
Marilu (Pogue) McCord, 84, of Ridgeville, entered into heaven Monday, November 11, 2019, peacefully surrounded by her family, as her daughter read the 34th Psalm to her. She was born to the late Harl & Maude (Ables) Pogue in Jay County, May 31, 1935. Her mother Maude passed away June 5, 1935, after Marilu was born. Her maternal grandparents Charles and Pearl Ables raised her in Randolph County.
Marilu graduated from Ridgeville High School in 1954. She worked for G.C. Murphy 1954-1957. She then worked at Anchor Glass Container Corp and retired after 33 years. Marilu attended Full Gospel Temple in Muncie. She was also a member of the American Legion Post 353 Farmland Auxiliary for the past 22 years. She enjoyed genealogy, reading, bowling, bingo, her pets, and spending time with her family. Marilu married Darrell McCord October 4, 1958 by Reverend James Helton in Muncie, IN. They were married for 51 years with six children.
Marilu is survived by her six children, Robin (Dave) Short of Winchester, Teresa McCord of Portland, Kevin (Diane Taylor) McCord of Ridgeville, Kimberly (Kirk) Morris of Farmland, Lisa Hill of Ridgeville and Dawn (Dave) Milligan of Portland; twelve grandchildren, Bryce (Kathy) Bost, Wesley and Nathan Bost, Joshua (Beth) McCord, Jasmine (Jeffery) Jessup, Dustin (Krista) McCord, Alan (Jennifer) Morris, Taylor Morris, Allen (Jessi) Pettyjohn, Samantha (Corey Rheinhart) Pettyjohn, JaLynn Hill, and Tommy McCord; three step children, Melissa Cook, Shyla (Nate) Houser, and Chance Milligan; fourteen great grandchildren, one great grandchild due in June, several step great grandchildren; dozens of nieces, nephews, and in laws; a sister, Virginia Braucher of Willowbrook, IL; and a sister-in-law, Roberta Pogue of Portland.
She was preceded in death by her husband Darrell in 2009; her parents and grandparents; her step grandson David Samson Short; four brothers, and one sister.
A service to celebrate Marilu's life will be at 3:00 p.m., on Saturday, November 16, 2019, at Calvary United Methodist Church, 200 S. Portland St., Ridgeville, IN 47380 with Pastor Denny Yelton officiating. Burial will follow at Lawndale Cemetery in Ridgeville.
Friends and family may call from 12-3 p.m., on Saturday at the church.
Walker Funeral Home in Winchester is entrusted with the arrangements. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.walkerswinchester.com.
Published in the Winchester News-Gazette from Nov. 13 to Nov. 21, 2019