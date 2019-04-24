Marilyn Sue Glancy, 54, formerly of Union City, Ohio passed away Saturday, April 20, 2019 at Reid Hospital. She was born January 15, 1965 in Union City, Indiana to the late Lester Leroy Boise and Mary Kathryn (Rickert) Williams of Union City, Indiana. Marilyn was a graduate of Mississinawa Valley High School.
She is survived by her mother, Mary Kathryn (husband Lowell) Williams of Union City, IN; and a brother, Michael Boise of Union City, OH.
She was preceded by her father, Lester Leroy Boise.
A memorial service will be 2:30 P.M. Friday, April 26, 2019 at the Come As You Are Fellowship church in Union City, OH with the Rev. Darby Livingston officiating. Visitation will be from 2:00 P.M. until time of the service. Burial will be held later at the convenience of the family.
Published in the Winchester News-Gazette from Apr. 24 to May 2, 2019