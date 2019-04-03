Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Marita D. Lovell. View Sign

Marita D. Lovell, 85, died suddenly Monday, April 1, 2019 at home in Angola. Marita was born September 9, 1933 in Winchester, IN to Everett H. and Martha Louise (Fenimore) Coddington. She retired from her full-time work at the Steuben County Auditor's office in 1999, after which she worked part-time at United Way, and helped update the map records in the auditor's office. Previously, she served as the head cook at the Metropolitan School District of Steuben County, as well as the head cook at Purdue Limberlost Camp in LaGrange, IN.

Marita is survived by her husband, Jack D. Lovell, Sr.; her four children, Connie (Brant) Kaufman of Angola; Jack (Gayle) Lovell, Jr. of Jacksonville, FL; Kim (Rick) Meyers of Angola; Sheryl (Les) Neal of West Des Moines, IA; seven grandchildren, Joe (Angie) Kaufman, Heather Kaufman-Perry, Kyle Kaufman, Beth Koomler, Sarah Koomler, Haley (T.J.) Helwig, Jared Neal; and seven great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents and her grandson, Brett Neal.

Marita and Jack met in church in Winchester, Indiana, in 1947 when she was 14 and he was 16. They were married in 1952 and celebrated their 66th anniversary in December. She loved spending time with her grandchildren and great grandchildren, and enjoyed cooking and sewing for her family.

Memorial Services for Marita D. Lovell will be held at 11 am Saturday, April 6, 2019 at Gateway Nazarene Church, 255 N. Gerald Lett Ave. Angola. The family will welcome friends from 10 am to service time Saturday.



Memorial gifts may be given to: Gateway Nazarene Church, 255 N. Gerald Lett Ave., Angola, IN 46703.

