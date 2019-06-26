Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Marjorie Alice Anderson. View Sign Service Information Feller & Clark Funeral Homes 1860 Center St Auburn , IN 46706 (260)-572-1000 Send Flowers Obituary





Marjorie was born on November 10, 1934, in Muncie, Indiana, to Charles and Bernice (Gardner) Davis. She grew up in Farmland, Indiana and graduated as valedictorian from Green Township High School in 1952. She went on to graduate from Ball State University with a Registered Nursing degree. She was a nurse at Methodist Hospital in Indianapolis, Ball Memorial Hospital in Muncie, and Randolph County Hospital in Winchester. She also was the Randolph County Health Nurse and a private duty nurse, during her long nursing career. She served as a nurse in a compassionate and caring way. She considered it a calling.



She met William D. Anderson, her love for 59 years. After their marriage, they raised their family in Winchester, Indiana. She was the mother of three daughters, Ann E. Haworth (husband Rev. William) of Auburn, IN, Susan M. Wald (husband Gerard) of Saline, MI, and Mary M. Manning (husband Mark) of Auburn, IN. Marjorie was a proud grandmother to Sarah Haworth-Hodges (Schoen), Luke Haworth, Jessica Comfort (Mike), Craig Culy (Jennifer), Mallory Rice (Mathew), Matthew Manning, and step-granddaughter Nicole Wimmert (Joshua). She was blessed to have eight great-grandchildren, Isabella Rice, Oliver, Nigel, Nova and Elliot Comfort, Malaya and Kai Modic, and Aaliyah Culy, three step-great-grandchildren, Landon, Brady, and Lane Wimmert.



She attended the Garrett Presbyterian Church and Auburn Presbyterian Church, was a past member of the Auburn YMCA where she especially loved the aquatics programs, she founded a Red Hats Society in Auburn and served as it's President. While living in Winchester, she was very active in her church, she was a member of the home economics club in Randolph County, she also volunteered for years as a church camp nurse, for the Girl Scouts, for the American Heart Association, and the American cancer association.



Marjorie was an avid reader, scholar, and writer. She wrote many short stories and poems that she shared with her beloved family. She also loved music and playing the piano. Marjorie enjoyed gardening on her farm and cooking for her family from her garden. But, her greatest joy was her family and raising them in a faith-based home.



She is survived by her husband, children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and nieces and nephews.



She was preceded in death by her parents, her brother, Phillip Davis, her two sisters, Shirley Witt and Phyllis Tharp, a granddaughter, Tiffany Marie Culy, several brothers-in-law, and a nephew.



A funeral service will be held in Marjorie's honor Saturday, June 29, 2019 at 3:00 p.m. at Feller and Clark Funeral Home, 1860 Center Street, Auburn, IN with Reverend William Haworth officiating.

Visitation will be held from 1 - 3 p.m. prior to the service at the funeral home Saturday.

Burial will be held at Woodlawn Cemetery following the service.

A dinner will follow immediately for family and friends at the Garrett Presbyterian Church.

Memorial donations may be made to Gift of Life Foundation in Michigan, in memory of her granddaughter Tiffany Culy Modic.

