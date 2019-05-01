Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Marjorie C. (Foutz) Hawley. View Sign Service Information Walker Funeral Home 248 E South St Winchester , IN 47394 (765)-584-3231 Send Flowers Obituary



Marjorie graduated from Losantville High School and went to Indiana Business College in Muncie. She worked at Mutual Loan Finance Company. She enjoyed reading and watching westerns on TV.

Marjorie is survived by her two sons, Michael (Janet) Hawley and Rodney (Roberta) Drake; grandchildren, Carol (Mark) Gentry, Laura (Philip) Essay, Michael Harvey, Ryan Hawley, Scott Hawley, Richard Drake, Rebecca Drake; and great-grandchildren, Michael, Nathan, Elizabeth, and Samuel Gentry, Patrick, Ann, and Madlyn Essay, Riley and Kasey Drake, and Eloise and Arlo Hawley.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Clifford Hawley; her parents; a grandson, Courtney Wayne Hawley; a great-grandson, Daniel Gentry; and two sisters, Elizabeth Helms and Thelma Martin.

A service to celebrate Marjorie's life will be at 1:00 p.m., on Monday, May 6, 2019, at the Walker Funeral Home in Winchester, with Steve McCoy officiating. Entombment will follow at Fountain Park Cemetery in Winchester.

Friends and family may call from 11:00 a.m., to 1:00 p.m., on Monday at the funeral home. Memorials may be made to the Winchester Alumni Association, P.O. Box 492, Winchester, IN 47394.

