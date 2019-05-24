Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Marjorie Elizabeth (Hiatt) Ketner. View Sign Service Information Walker Funeral Home 248 E South St Winchester , IN 47394 (765)-584-3231 Send Flowers Obituary

Marjorie Elizabeth (Hiatt) Ketner of Winchester passed away Wednesday at Reid Hospital. Marjorie was born September 11, 1920 to Harold Willard Hiatt and Martha Ellen (Kepler) Hiatt.

Marjorie graduated from McKinley High school in 1938. Marjorie spent her working years as a meat cutter and wrapper for several locker plants in Randolph County. Upon retirement Marjorie began her calling as a volunteer spending almost 25 years as Director and Treasurer of the Community and Family Services Food Pantry. Her many years of dedication earned her numerous volunteer awards. In 1995 she received the Award of Honor at the Farmer's Achievement Banquet; in 2005 she received the Outstanding Volunteer Recognition from the Winchester Chamber of Commerce; in 2007 she was awarded the Distinguished Hoosier Award for volunteer service; in 2010 she was awarded the Regional Governor's service award; and in 2009 was given her 50 Year award from Indiana Extension Homemakers. She also served as treasurer for White River Friends Church for many years.

She is survived by her sons Harold Ketner (Ramona) and Darrell Ketner (Sheri) both of Winchester, four grandchildren; Dawn Ketner-Bettis (Ricky) of Ft. Lauderdale, Fl., Kevin Ketner (Dede) of McKinney, Tx., Tiffany Gordon of Winchester, and Amanda Landis of Muncie, and 9 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, younger brother Harold Junior Hiatt, and her husband of 57 years Harry Vern Ketner.

A service to celebrate Marjorie's life will be at 1:00 p.m., on Wednesday, May 29, 2019 at the Walker Funeral Home. Burial will follow at the Fountain Park Cemetery.

Friends and family may call from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m., on Wednesday, at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to , 50 E. 91st St STE 100, Indianapolis, IN 46240.

Walker Funeral Home in Winchester is entrusted with the arrangements. Online condolences may be shared with the family at Marjorie Elizabeth (Hiatt) Ketner of Winchester passed away Wednesday at Reid Hospital. Marjorie was born September 11, 1920 to Harold Willard Hiatt and Martha Ellen (Kepler) Hiatt.Marjorie graduated from McKinley High school in 1938. Marjorie spent her working years as a meat cutter and wrapper for several locker plants in Randolph County. Upon retirement Marjorie began her calling as a volunteer spending almost 25 years as Director and Treasurer of the Community and Family Services Food Pantry. Her many years of dedication earned her numerous volunteer awards. In 1995 she received the Award of Honor at the Farmer's Achievement Banquet; in 2005 she received the Outstanding Volunteer Recognition from the Winchester Chamber of Commerce; in 2007 she was awarded the Distinguished Hoosier Award for volunteer service; in 2010 she was awarded the Regional Governor's service award; and in 2009 was given her 50 Year award from Indiana Extension Homemakers. She also served as treasurer for White River Friends Church for many years.She is survived by her sons Harold Ketner (Ramona) and Darrell Ketner (Sheri) both of Winchester, four grandchildren; Dawn Ketner-Bettis (Ricky) of Ft. Lauderdale, Fl., Kevin Ketner (Dede) of McKinney, Tx., Tiffany Gordon of Winchester, and Amanda Landis of Muncie, and 9 great-grandchildren.She was preceded in death by her parents, younger brother Harold Junior Hiatt, and her husband of 57 years Harry Vern Ketner.A service to celebrate Marjorie's life will be at 1:00 p.m., on Wednesday, May 29, 2019 at the Walker Funeral Home. Burial will follow at the Fountain Park Cemetery.Friends and family may call from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m., on Wednesday, at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to , 50 E. 91st St STE 100, Indianapolis, IN 46240.Walker Funeral Home in Winchester is entrusted with the arrangements. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.walkerswinchester.com. Published in the Winchester News-Gazette from May 24 to June 4, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Winchester News-Gazette Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.