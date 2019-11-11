|
On Thursday evening, November 7, 2019 Marjorie Jane Smith, loving wife and mother of two children, passed away at the age of 64 after a twenty-eight (28) month courageous battle with glioblastoma. Janie was born on September 22, 1955 in Winchester, Indiana to Perry and Mary Jo (Younger) Wickersham.
She was a 1974 graduate of Winchester Community High School and a lifelong resident of Winchester. She was employed by Silvertowne as well as the Randolph Central School Corporation. Janie had a passion for life. She enjoyed her family and valued her friends. She enjoyed playing golf and swimming. She was known for her sense of humor, her laugh, her infectious smile, and her kind and compassionate spirit. Janie's passing has left those who loved her with a feeling of significant loss; she will be greatly missed by everyone who knew her. Janie's faith was very important to her; she was a member of St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Winchester.
Janie was preceded in death by her father, Perry, in 2011.
She is survived by her devoted husband of forty-six (46) years, Steven; her two loving children, Randi Jade Whitesel (Brad) of Lynn, IN and Valerie Jo Overleese (Tom) of Winchester; her mother, Mary Jo Wickersham; her brother, Scott Wickersham (Vanessa); her grandchildren, Cameron Noel and Gannon Bradley Whitesel and Becca Jade and Dawson Thomas Overleese as well as several nieces and nephews.
A funeral Mass will take place at 12:00 noon on Monday, November 18th, 2019 at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Union City, Indiana with Father Peter Logsdon officiating. Calling will precede the funeral Mass from 9:00 a.m. to 11:45 a.m. at the church. Interment will be at Fountain Park Cemetery at a later date at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Randolph County Cancer Services in memory of Janie. Janie's family wishes to thank all of those compassionate persons who assisted in her care over the past 28 months of her struggle. The family thanks the professionals who cared for her throughout her illness, I.U. Health (Methodist), Reid Health, The Springs, and most recently the wonderful people of Friends Fellowship Community. Janie's family also wishes to express gratitude to all of Janie's friends for the unwavering support throughout her illness, particularly, Kenny and Mary Jo Shockley, for their love, kindness, encouragement, faith and generosity, without which Janie's and the family's recent journey would have been significantly more difficult.
Published in the Winchester News-Gazette from Nov. 11 to Nov. 19, 2019