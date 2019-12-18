|
|
Martha Belle (Chenoweth) Peterson, age 98, of DeLand, FL died Monday, December 16, 2019. She was born in Union City, Ohio in 1921; She started nursing school at the University of Michigan and later graduated from Hillsdale College in 1963 at the age of 56. In between she married Dr Carl A Peterson, her husband of 67 years and true life partner. They had 4 children. He preceded her in death in 2011.?Her life was filled with adventure and travel always with her husband and/or children.?She is survived by her children: Dr Eric Peterson (Janice), Jane Gawin (Chester), Lynn Peterson (Jim Cain) and Gail Waller (Harry Weaver); her beloved sister Anne McCoy of Union City, IN; 8 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren as well as nieces and nephews.?In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to The Neighborhood Center 434 S Woodland Blvd, DeLand.?A memorial service is scheduled for 2:00 pm on Saturday, December 21, 2019 at Allen-Summerhill Funeral Home in DeLand.
Published in the Winchester News-Gazette from Dec. 18 to Dec. 26, 2019