Martha Jean Mullens, 92, of Winchester, IN passed away early Saturday morning, December 14, 2019 at her residence with her loving family by her side. She was born May 6, 1927 in Eaton, IN the daughter of Chris and Blanche (Stroud) Meyer.
Martha Jean retired from Anchor Hocking Glass after 28 years. She had also worked at Ball Corporation of Muncie, IN and McDonalds of Winchester, IN. She attended the Winchester Church of the Nazarene. She was a wonderful mother and grandmother.
She leaves to cherish her memory two daughters, Susan Pitman (husband, Lonnie) of Muncie, IN and Cheri Lynn Cochran of Thomason, GA; a son, David Harvey (wife, Barbara) of Winchester, IN; eight grandchildren; and 18 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; a husband, Elwood (1993); two daughters, Linda Jean Harvey and Kathy Jo Harvey; two brothers, Homer Dean Meyer and Robert Meyer; and a grandson, Derek.
Services will be private. She will be buried at Fountain Park Cemetery of Winchester, IN. Memorial contributions may be made to the , 5800 Fairfield Ave. #110, Fort Wayne, IN 46807. Wilson Shook Funeral Home, Thornburg Memorial Chapel has been entrusted with arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.wilsonshookfh.com.
Published in the Winchester News-Gazette from Dec. 16 to Dec. 24, 2019