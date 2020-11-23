Marvin Dean Craig, 100, of Parker City, IN, passed away Wednesday, November 18th, 2020 peacefully while in the company of family members at Parker Health Care & Rehabilitation Center. Marvin was born in Farmland, IN, on August 23, 1920, a son of the late Gussie I. (Rinard) and Chelsea O. Craig.

He was a 1938 graduate of Stoney Creek High School and proudly served in W.W.II as a member of the Army Air Corp. During his years of service he flew 196 missions as a radioman and navigator on C-47 transport planes, involved in both the Pacific and European Theaters.

Marvin was the loving husband of Lorado E. (Mullen) Craig who he happily married on September 8, 1945. He was formerly employed by Bob Robinson Outdoor & subsequent owners, painting and creating beautiful signs used for outdoor advertising purposes. Marvin was an avid fisherman, gardener, horseshoe pitcher, wood cutting, and loved spending time with his family and friends.

He is survived by his lovely wife Lorado E. (Mullen) Craig, 3 sons; Gary D. Craig of Dayton, IN., Ronnie L. Craig of Farmland, Dean L. Craig (wife Tammy) of Losantville, 2 daughters; Karen A. Moore (husband Gary) of Farmland, Theresa R. Cox (husband Kristin) of Farmland, 1 brother; Harold L. Craig of Muncie, 9 grandchildren, 15 great grandchildren with another due in March, and 1 great great grandchild.

Due to ongoing concern for public safety, services will be private at the convenience of the family. Burial will follow in Woodlawn Cemetery with Military Honors performed by the Ridgeville American Legion and Randolph County Veterans. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to The Journey Home in Winchester, IN, to further help our local veterans. Services have been entrusted to MJS Mortuaries-Farmland Chapel.

