Mary C. Anderson, 81, of Union City, Indiana passed away Sunday, October 11, 2020 at Pine Knoll Rehabilitation in Winchester, Indiana. She was born September 28, 1939 in Friendsville, Tennessee to the late George & Willa Mae Wilkerson Coyne. Mary was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Union City, Indiana, loved quilting, baking, and volunteering at the Community Help Center. She had the Kitchen at the Randolph County 4-H every year and loved to do catering.
She is survived by her husband Jack Anderson; children, Jerry Rydenbark-Westfield, IN, Jean (Rusty) Montel-Atmore, AL, Joe (fiancé Nicole Estes) Rydenbark-U. C., IN, Sherry Fox-Ormond Beach, FL, Denise (Scott) Harner-Douglasville, PA, Ed (Tina) Walker-Alexandria, Indiana; step children, David (Debbie) Anderson-Seymour, TN, Karen (Brett) Ward-Winchester, IN; 15 grandchildren; 19 great grandchildren; 2 brothers, George (Laura) Coyne-Winter Park, Florida, John (Robin) Coyne-Orlando, Florida; 2 sisters, Betty Woodrow-Seattle, Washington and Eva Hall-Muncie, Indiana.
Mary was preceded by her parents; a daughter, Kathy Leach, a son, Greg Anderson; a grandson, Jason Antrim; a brother, Jim Coyne and a sister, Melanie Klutts.
Memorial Services are 11:00 AM Saturday, October 17, 2020 at the Trinity Lutheran Church in Union City, Indiana with calling 1 hour prior to services also at the church. Burial will be later at the convenience of the family. Masks are recommended at the church.
Memorial Contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
with envelopes available at the church. Online condolences may be expressed at www.reichardfh.com.