Mary C. Linn, 96, passed away on July 22, 2019 at Village Manor Nursing Home in Abilene, Kansas. Mary was born on May 1, 1923 in Richmond, Indiana. On Sept. 18, 1943 she married Charles Lee Linn. They spent many years in West Lafayette, Indiana where Charles was finance officer for Purdue University. The family moved to Leawood, Kansas in 1961. Mary set up and managed Walden Bookstores in the Kansas City area until she retired.
Mary was preceded in death by her husband, Charles Linn, daughter, Kathy Holloway, grandson, Michael Holloway and daughter in law, Cathy Linn. She is survived by her two sons, Andy Linn (Jackie) of Abilene and Larry Linn of Kansas City, three grandchildren, four great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. Angie (Linn) Nelson of Woodland Hills, California, Jody (Linn) Tovar of Lewisville, Texas, and Chris (Linn) Carleton of Mission, Kansas are granddaughters.
Graveside services for Mary will be 10:00 A.M., Friday, July 26, 2019 at New Basel Cemetery, rural Abilene with Pastor Lindsey Brummer officiating.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions may be made to Community Bible Church in Abilene, in care of Martin Becker Carlson Funeral Home, 414 NW Third ST., Abilene, Kansas 67410. Online condolences may be sent to www.martinbeckercarlson.com
Published in the Winchester News-Gazette from Aug. 6 to Aug. 15, 2019