Mary E. Moore
1923 - 2020
Mary E. Moore, 97, of Winchester, Indiana passed away May 1, 2020, at Randolph Nursing Home in Winchester. Mary was born on January 20, 1923, in Winchester, to the late Myron and Opal (Herron) Moore.
Mary graduated from Winchester High School. She worked as an executive secretary to the plant managers at Anchor Hocking Glass for 40 years. Mary enjoyed playing the organ and traveling.
Mary is survived by several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by brothers, Richard Moore and John Moore; sisters, Ruth Botkin and Helen Bolinger; a niece Carolyn Curry; and nephew, Joe Botkin.
There will be a private service for the family. Memorials in Mary's name may be made to a charity of the donor's choice.
Walker Funeral Home in Winchester is entrusted with the arrangements. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.walkerswinchester.com.

Published in Winchester News-Gazette from May 4 to May 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
