|
|
Mary Ella Ketring, 86, of Winchester, IN took the hand of her Savior, Jesus Christ and went to her reward in heaven, Wednesday morning, November 6, 2019 from Reid Health and Hospital of Richmond, IN. Her loving sons were there as she peacefully surrendered this life. She was born December 17, 1932 in Darke County, Ohio the daughter of Ulysses and Margaret Lucille (Chenoweth) Field.
Mary retired in 1987 after 17 years as a Supervisor of Cash Receipts with Dayton Power & Light. She was a member of Winchester Friends Church and USFW of Winchester.
She leaves to cherish her memory two sons, Terry Ketring (fiancé, Trudy) of Winchester, IN and Alan Ketring (wife, Phyllis) of Columbia, MO; a son-in-law, Mike Lechler; four grandchildren, Elaine Ketring, Alex Lechler, Kelly Pollock and Jessica Ketring-Quinn; the four great grandchildren, Keylan Ketring, Raiden Pollock, Remy Quinn and Ember Pollock. She was preceded in death by her parents; a loving husband, Lowell Ketring; a son, Chris; a daughter, Dawn Lechler; a brother, Marshal Field; and two sisters, Marie Moore and Maxine Claussen.
The family is electing to have a memorial service at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to the Winchester Friends Church, 124 E. Washington St. Winchester, IN 47394. Arrangements have been entrusted to Wilson Shook Funeral Home, Thomas Memorial Chapel of Lynn, IN. Online condolences may be expressed at www.wilsonshookfh.com.
Published in the Winchester News-Gazette from Nov. 8 to Nov. 19, 2019