Mary retired after 15 years at Richmond High School Cafeteria, Richmond, IN. She had also worked as a machine operator for Parmi Tool of Lynn, IN.

She leaves to cherish her memory a loving husband of 65 years, William Stanley Reed; a son, David Reed of Lynn, IN; a brother, David Sloan of Winchester, IN; a sister, Betty Huffman of Treasure Island, FL; two grandchildren, Courtney Capdeville of Gulf Port, MS and Jason Wesney of Findley, OH; and four great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; two sons, William Robert and Phillip Duane Reed; and a brother, Robert Sloan.

There will be a private family service at a later date. There will be no calling hours. Cremation was Mary's choice of final disposition. Memorial contributions may be made to Reid Health Hospice Services, 1100 Reid Pkwy, Richmond, IN 47374. Wilson Shook Funeral Home, Thomas Memorial Chapel has been entrusted with arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.wilsonshookfuneralhomes.com.

