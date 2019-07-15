Mary F. Pearson, 74, of Winchester Indiana, passed away on Sunday, July 14, 2019 at her home. She was born on July 18, 1944 to Harvey A. and Mary M. (Collins) Pearson.
Mary was a graduate of Muncie Central High School.
Mary is survived by her brothers, Herman Pearson and David (Marilyn) Pearson; sister, Georgia (George) Guinn; many nieces, nephews and cousins; and very dear friend Joyce Hammer.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and her brothers, Paul, James, and Albert.
Friends and family may call from 12:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. on Wednesday, July 17, 2019, at the Walker Funeral Home in Winchester.
Walker Funeral Home in Winchester is entrusted with the arrangements. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.walkerswinchester.com.
Published in the Winchester News-Gazette from July 15 to July 23, 2019