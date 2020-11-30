Mary J. Puccini, 90, passed away Sunday November 29, 2020 at Randolph Nursing Home. She was born September 11, 1930 in Winchester, Indiana to the late Clarence & Nora Hayes Jenkins. Mary was a member of St. Mary's Catholic Church in Union City. She enjoyed reading, cooking, sending cards to people, and most of spending time with her grandchildren.?Mary is survived by 3 sons, Michael Puccini of Yuma, AZ, Jeff (Tina) Puccini of White House, TN, Tim (Tonya) Puccini of U.C., IN; daughter-in-law, Linda Puccini of U.C., IN; grandchildren, Ann (Tim) Black, Chris (Lanette) Puccini, Nick (Olivia) Puccini, Andrew (Stephanie) Puccini, Nathan (Jessica) Puccini, William (Mickayla) Puccini, Candice Puccini, Kristin (Chase) Young, Brian (Adriane) Puccini, Cody Puccini, Amy (Brian) Lloyd, Matt (Britany) Puccini; several great grandchildren; 2 brothers, James (Betty) Jenkins, Larry (Bert) Jenkins both of Winchester, IN.?She was preceded by her parents; husband, Earl A. Puccini; son, Tony Puccini, Sister: Deloris Baldwin, 6 Brothers: Harold, Bob, Ronnie, Bill, Randy and Max Jenkins.?Calling will be Thursday at Reichard Funeral Home Inc. from 10:00 a.m. till 11:00 a.m. Mass at St. Mary's Catholic Church, 11:00 a.m. in Union City, Indiana with Father Peter Logsdon. Burial will follow in the Fountain Park Cemetery in Winchester, IN. Masses may be given to the church in Mary's memory.?Online condolences may be made at www.reichardfh.

