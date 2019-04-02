Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary Janetta Pflasterer. View Sign

Mary Janetta Pflasterer, 83, of Winchester, passed away on Wednesday, March 27, 2019 at IU Health Ball Memorial Hospital in Muncie.

Mary was born September 22, 1935 in Saratoga to the late Herbert and Lucile (Heston) Jackson. She was a 1953 graduate of Jefferson High School. She spent her life as a homemaker and farmer. Mary was a member of the Winchester Congregational Christian Church, The Lincoln Home-Ec Club, The Jolly Workers Sunday School Class, Women's Fellowship, and the Ward Township District No. 5 School House Board of Directors. Mary enjoyed volunteering at St. Vincent Randolph Hospital and spending time with her grandkids and great-grandkids.

Mary is survived by four children, Carla Pflasterer of Norfolk, VA, Curt Pflasterer (Patricia) of West Chester, OH, Christina Andrew (Mike) of Daleville, and Connie Zimmers of Florence, SC; seven grandchildren, Elisabeth Bailey (Brian) of Liberty, OH, Sarah Butcher (Anthony) of Tampa, FL, David Pflasterer (Maju) of Groveport, OH, Ann Velasco (Andrea) of Austin, TX, Jill Spiess (Matthew) of Lansing, MI, Ryan Zimmers of Florence, SC, and Jason Zimmers of Florence, SC; two great-grandchildren, Zoe Bailey and Jaxon Butcher; and a brother-in-law, Duane Pflasterer (Stephanie).

Mary was preceded in death by her husband, Charles Pflasterer; and two brothers, Keith and Robert Jackson.

A service to celebrate Mary's life will be held at 11:00 AM Friday, April 5, 2019, at Winchester Congregational Christian Church, 128 N. East St. in Winchester. Pastor Rob Butler will officiate. Burial will follow in Fountain Park Cemetery. Friends and family may call from 5:00 PM until 8:00 PM Thursday evening at the church.

Memorial contributions may be given to the Ward Township District No. 5 School House, PO Box 172, Winchester, IN 47394.

Walker Funeral Home in Winchester is entrusted with the arrangements. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.walkerswinchester.com. Funeral Home Walker Funeral Home

248 E South St

Winchester , IN 47394

(765) 584-3231

248 E South St

Winchester , IN 47394

