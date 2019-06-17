Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary Katherine Stevenson. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Mary Katherine Stevenson, 91, of Lynn, IN passed away early Friday morning, June 14, 2019 at Friends Fellowship of Richmond, IN. She was born February 17, 1928 in Richmond, IN the daughter of Harold Gilson and Sarah Elizabeth (Doren) Dils. She was a 1946 graduate of Boston High School where she was a cheerleader.

After Mary graduated, she worked at NATCO as a typist. She married Swain Derrel Stevenson on August 15, 1946. She was a housewife and later worked for Farmers Dairy in Carlos, Indiana as their secretary and later became Vice-President of the corporation in 1971. Farmers Dairy made Rose Bud Butter and butter for many East Central Indiana dairies. Farmers Dairy was sold in 1978 and closed soon after.

Mary and Swain Stevenson also owned Barnett Insurance Agency after 1971. Mary was an insurance agent along with her husband. After her husband could no longer run the agency due to health issues, she assumed control until it was sold to her son Mark.

After her husband Swain Stevenson passed in 1988, she was blessed to be able to travel around the world. She would regularly exercise in Richmond with her friends and loved to dance and host parties at her home. She always attended the Lynn Alumni gatherings where she would sit with the class of 1945. She was on the Lynn Friends Cemetery Board and attended the Centerville Christian Church, the Lynn First Church of Christ and was a supporter of the Carlos Congregational Church. Mary was instrumental in getting two windmills on her farm in 2014.

She loved her three grandsons, Sean, Brian and Scotty and one granddaughter, Sara. She would follow their cross country and track events at Randolph Southern and at Centerville Senior High School. The grandchildren loved her spaghetti and meatballs. She would host the family at her house for lunch every Saturday.

Mary Katherine leaves to cherish her memory three sons, Mark Dils Stevenson (wife, Mhel) of Anderson, IN, Dennis Derrel Stevenson (wife, Nelia) of Panama City Beach, FL and Philip Swain Stevenson (wife, Catherine Chenoweth) of Centerville, IN; four grandchildren, Brian Stevenson (wife, Andrea), Scott Stevenson (wife, Mallory), Sara Catherine Stevenson and Sean Philip Stevenson (wife, Tierney); seven great-grandchildren, Drew, Annie Jo, Lee, Evan, Maren, Arianna and Everly; and a brother, Don Dils (wife, Betty) of Richmond, IN; and the beloved nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; a loving husband, Swain; and a sister, Lavetta Smith.

The family will celebrate Mary's life with a private memorial service. There will be no public service or calling hours. Burial will take place at Quaker Lynn Cemetery of Lynn, IN. Memorial contributions may be made to the Quaker Lynn Cemetery @ 109 S. Oak St. Lynn, IN 47355. Arrangements have been entrusted to Wilson Shook Funeral Home, Thomas Memorial Chapel of Lynn, IN. Online condolences may be expressed at www.wilsonshookfuneralhomes.com.

