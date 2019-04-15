Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary Kathryn (Cross) Gray. View Sign

Mary Kathryn Gray (Cross), 57, of Union City, Indiana passed away peacefully April 13, 2019, surrounded by her loved ones at IU Ball Memorial Hospital. Mary fought a courageous and frustrating battle with cancer beginning in April 2016.



Mary was born in Cook County, Illinois on March 26, 1962 and was adopted by the late Patricia J. Cross. She is survived by her husband, Bryan; her children Joshua (partner, Carla), Jessica (husband, Pierre-Luc), Lacy, Taylor (husband, Pete), Sarah (fiance, Evan); and granddaughter, Charlotte; siblings include David (wife, Glenda), John (wife, Angie), and Jennifer. Mary was fortunate enough to connect with her biological family within the last year and felt that a longtime prayer had been answered. Survivors include Karen (biological mother), David (brother), Danny (brother), and Amy (sister).



Mary worked at Northside Elementary for 14 years in the cafeteria, dishing out food and lots of hugs, until the onset of her cancer. Above all, she enjoyed spending time with her family, and her beloved canine companion, Bubby. She also enjoyed creatively expressing herself through artistic projects.



Funeral services are 7 p.m. Thursday, April 18, 2019 at Reichard Funeral Home located at 400 W. Deerfield Rd, Union City, Indiana. Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. with a service to follow immediately after. In lieu of flowers and memorial gifts, the family requests that donations be made to the Union City P.A.W.S., or a . Online condolences may be expressed at www.reichardfh.com.

Donations