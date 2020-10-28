1/1
Mary Lou (Weiss) Frazier
1937 - 2020
Mary Lou (Weiss) Frazier, 82, of Union City, passed away on October 23, 2020 at Reid Health. She was born November 23, 1937 in Union City to the late Carl & Iva (Smith) Weiss.
Mary Lou was proud to be a farm wife and an active member of Jericho Friends Meeting. She was a 50 yr. member of the Wayne Extension Homemakers Club. She deeply valued her family and friends and was a true blessing to all that knew her. Mary Lou enjoyed cooking, sewing, painting, cake decorating, handbell choir and connecting with family and friends.
Mary Lou is survived by her loving husband of 63 yrs., Clarence Frazier; children, Jeff (Trena) Frazier of Union City, IN, Deborah (Andy) Gropp of Ft. Wayne, IN; grandchildren, Eric (Erin) Frazier, Pamela (Josh) Thornburg, Roy Frazier; great grandchildren, Elizabeth Frazier, Kaitlyn Frazier, Emma Thornburg; siblings, James (Esther) Weiss, and Carol (Don) Rank.
She was preceded by her parents; 3 brothers, Richard Weiss, Paul Weiss, Robert Weiss; and a sister, Janice Fourman.
There will be a private graveside service with burial in Jericho Cemetery. A Celebration of life service will be held later at Jericho Friends Meeting.
Memorial Contributions may be given to: Jericho Friends Meeting, 4010 E. 100 S., Winchester, Indiana 47394 or to the American Kidney Foundation.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.reichardfh.com.

Published in Winchester News-Gazette from Oct. 28 to Nov. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Memories & Condolences
1 entry
October 27, 2020
Mary Lou, you were always so sweet & loving to me growing up & as an adult! I will always have very fond memories of you & Clarence! You will both be greatly missed! Until we meet again! ❤
Love, Sarah Hinshaw Jefferis
Sarah Jefferis
Friend
