Mary M. Smith, 88, resident of Winchester, passed away peacefully at her home on Friday, January 17, 2020. Mary was born on January 23, 1931, in Portland, Indiana, to Benjamin and Mabel (Cordray) Gillum. She was one of 13 children.
Mary retired in 1992 from Anchor Hocking Glass Company and was a member of the Sympathy Club. She attended Saratoga Church of God. Mary enjoyed collecting teacups and saucers, adult coloring, reading, word search and working picture puzzles. As a young mother, she also enjoyed sewing clothes for her four daughters.
Mary is survived by her daughters, Rebecca Garcia of San Antonio, TX, Harriet (Gary) Hill of Indianapolis, and Dora (Jim) Johnson of Winchester; seven grandchildren, Anthony (Nancy) Garcia of San Antonio, TX, Joshua (Traci) Flesher of Winchester, Sara (David) Marcum of Eubank, KY, Jim Tyler Johnson of Winchester, Allison (Jonathan) Butler of Union City, IN, Nick (Mary Kate) Hill of Fishers, and JoAnna Dealey of New Castle; thirteen and one half grandchildren, AJ, Austin, and Alyssa Garcia, TJ, Elijah, and Aubrey Flesher, Alexander Shawver, David and Madyson Marcum, Grayson Butler, Rebecka and Reymond Stump, William and baby Hill; and siblings, Jack (Barbara) Gillum, Bob (Madonna) Gillum, Martha (Dennis, deceased) Oliver, and David (Vicki) Kneuss.
Mary was preceded in death by her husband, Paul E. Smith; daughter, Paula (Don, deceased) Flesher; her parents, Benjamin and Mabel Gillum; brothers, Bill Gillum, Edward Gillum, Benjamin Gillum, Jr.; and sisters, Phyllis Mathis, Lois Norman, Shirley Gullett, Ellen Ford, Della Kennedy, and Linda Gillum.
A funeral service for Mary will be at 1:00 p.m., on Tuesday, January 21, 2020, at Saratoga Church of God, with Pastor David Parry officiating. Burial will follow at Saratoga Cemetery.
Friends and relatives may call from 4-8 p.m., on Monday, January 20, at the Walker Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, the family request donations be made to the , 208 S. LaSalle St. Suite 1500, Chicago, IL 60604, Cancer Services of Randolph County, 133 N. Meridian St., Winchester, IN 47394, or Reid Hospice Foundation, 1100 Reid Pkwy, Richmond, IN 47374.
Mary's family would like to think Dr. Joseph, Brennen Barrett, Dr. Li at Reid Cardiology, Dr. Sulfikar at Reid Oncology, Dr. DeSantis and Reid Health Hospice.
Walker Funeral Home in Winchester is entrusted with the arrangements. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.walkerswinchester.com.
