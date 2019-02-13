Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary Maxine (Walker) Haines. View Sign

Mary Maxine (Walker) Haines passed away at her home on Saturday morning, February 2, 2019, just before her morning coffee, pecan shortbread cookies, and crossword puzzle. She lived for 97 years.

Maxine was born on August 6, 1921, the youngest child of John P. and Nellie B. (Mills) Walker. She was raised in Tipton, Indiana. Considerably younger than her two brothers, Ralph and John L., Maxine looked up to and adored them and their wives. Maxine was definitely her daddy's girl. One got the impression that she accompanied her dad just about everywhere as a child, from his job as a telegrapher at the Nickel Plate railroad to errands for her favorite Baby Ruth candy bars.

Among her many talents, Maxine was an accomplished pianist. In her teen years, Maxine had the privilege of playing in a 125-piano recital at Indianapolis's Butler Fieldhouse, at that time the largest piano recital ever held. For her sixteenth birthday she received a baby grand piano from her father, the same piano she played for her children and grandchildren until her hearing loss distorted the tunes; then her grandchildren, especially Andrew, played for her.

Maxine came of age during the Great Depression and entered adulthood as World War II began. When her father passed away shortly after Maxine graduated from Tipton High School, she put her plans of business school on hold to help care for her mother. Maxine's daughter and grandchildren remember stories of Maxine's early job in a Tipton grocery store. Maxine was already known for her sweet tooth and for encouraging the sweet teeth of others, and her boss held back a bit of extra sugar at the grocery so Maxine could make fudge to share with her coworkers.

Maxine later worked in the office of the Perfect Circle Company in Tipton – and one year graced the cover of their magazine. Before Perfect Circle Maxine spent many years at Citizens National Bank of Tipton, a job she loved and in which she excelled. During her bank years, she also learned to golf, a sport that became a lifelong passion. Maxine golfed into her 80s and made dear friends in the process. Once the clubs were tucked away, she recounted her many victories to her grandchildren and, when sleep was elusive, she mentally played each hole of her favorite courses until the Sandman visited (well, maybe the Sand Trap Man – Maxine would like that joke).

Maxine married the love of her life, Wallace ("Wally") W. Haines, on March 7, 1953, at the Tipton First United Methodist Church, after Wally returned from U.S. Navy service in World War II and the Korean War. The couple's families had both lived on Green Street in Tipton, a block or so apart. Maxine's grandchildren loved to hear the story about how, before their engagement, Maxine crossed paths with Wally one night at the movie theater and stayed for a second showing of the film she had already seen, just to spend the extra time with him. Maxine fondly recounted how she rode the train to Indianapolis to purchase her wedding dress at L.S. Ayres department store, the same dress her daughter and later her granddaughter Mara would wear in their own ceremonies.

In 1954 Maxine and Wally welcomed their first child, daughter Janis, and relocated from Tipton to Winchester, Indiana, where Wally converted the courthouse square's Beasley and Waltz Drug Store to Haines Rexall Drugs. Maxine was a partner in that venture and continued to assist with the books at "The Store" until well into her 90s. Maxine and Wally had two more children, son Kip, who died shortly after birth, and devoted son Thomas. Maxine, Wally, Janis, and Tom were a tight-knit family and shared many happy times, not least on local fishing excursions, marching band trips, and the golf course. In their younger years, Janis and Tom also enjoyed their parents' regular supper clubs and social gatherings on Heaston Street and Kidder Lane, Maxine's bridge club, and her superb cooking (to her grandchildren, it was not a real holiday or birthday without a meal made by Grandma). In addition to Winchester friendships, the couple maintained lifelong bonds with their Tipton gang. To the children and grandchildren these folks felt like part of a warm and wonderful extended family. Maxine and Wally also held sacred their Saturday date nights. That date-night ritual continued over the decades – in later years the grandchildren watched as Maxine applied lipstick and rouge, and shared with them little pats of her perfumed powder, while Wally undertook his second shave of the day.

As Maxine's family, we will remember her tremendous sense of humor; her silly songs and "I Love Lucy" reenactments; her ham loaf and ever-controversial green Jell-O salad; her playful taunts during euchre games she almost always won; her ability to be "a real pistol" and own it (including with the occasional use of "golf words," mostly composed of four letters); certainly, the fact that she had a mind of her own all the days of her life. We will remember crossword puzzles, Wheel of Fortune and ballgames, frequent slumber parties for the grandkids and Sunday funnies at the kitchen table, and chocolate candy hidden in every drawer. Most of all, we will cherish the example of the marriage and life she and Wally made together, and know how fortunate we were to belong to them. Maxine loved each of us in her own special, undeniable way and she was sure to remind us every chance she got.

Maxine was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Wally; sons, Tom and baby Kip; brothers, Ralph and John L., and their wives, Alice and Martha, respectively; nephew John C. Walker; brother-in-law William Huntsinger; and many others she held dear. She is survived by daughter Janis Mote (David "Pog" Shannon); grandchildren Olivia Mote (Trent Koerner), Mara Mote Lauterjung (Bobby Lauterjung), and Andrew Mote (Victor Troche); and sisters-in-law Josephine Huntsinger and Nina Coe (Bill Coe).

A celebration of Maxine's life will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Sunday, February 17, 2019, at Walker Funeral Home, 248 E. South Street, Winchester, Indiana, with visitation beginning at noon. Burial will be at Fountain Park Cemetery, Winchester.

In Maxine's memory, please consider asking your loved ones to share their stories with you and allow you to help document and preserve them. One place to start is at

https://storycorps.org/participate/. Walker Funeral Home in Winchester is entrusted with the arrangements. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.walkerswinchester.com.

