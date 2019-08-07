|
Mary Pauline Hanke, age 102, passed away on Tuesday, August 6, 2019 in her residence at Crestwood Village West, a caring, senior living community, in Indianapolis, Indiana.
Pauline was born in Portland, IN to Flora Mae and John Norris on April 22, 1917 and was the middle child of three.
Pauline had an eye for fashion and started sewing and designing clothes early in her life. She was a fantastic cook, avid gardener and was a working woman when it was not a popular role. Pauline took an active role in her grandchildren's lives and later enjoyed great-grandchildren and great, great-grandchildren.
Crestwood Village West staff and residents became a part of Pauline's extended family in her last 12 years of life. She loved welcoming new residents, sharing ideas on menu plans, exercising, socializing, getting to know staff and attending special events with her friends. Many staff members loved her and knew she adopted them into her heart.
Pauline is survived by her daughter Judith Ver, grandchildren, Rick Marshall (Jan), Angela Miller (David), Mark Ver (Chelle), Maria Hunt (Bob), great-grandchildren, Justin Miller (Holly), Ian Ver (Erika), Ben Miller (Margaret), Zachary Hunt (Lindsey), Alex Ver, Karli Hancock (Stephen), Nolan Miller, Nicole Wilson (Jacob) and Alexa Howder (Jackson).
Pauline was preceded in death by her parents, her first husband, Woodrow Wilson, second husband, Edwin Hanke, her daughter, Starley Marshall, and son-in-laws, Robert Marshall (Starley) and Charles Ver (Judith), two brothers and their wives, John Norris (Imogene) and Elery Norris (Dorothy).
Her hometown of Winchester and home church, Winchester First United Methodist Church held a special place in her heart as did her church at Crestwood. She was a shining light to those around her. For many years she served in the leadership of Wise Owls, a senior group in Winchester.
A time of visitation will be held at Walker Funeral Home in Winchester, IN on August 11, 2019 from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM. A memorial service will immediately follow.
The family wishes to thank the staff at Crestwood for serving Pauline with loving-kindness.
Walker Funeral Home in Winchester is entrusted with the arrangements. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.walkerswinchester.com.
Published in the Winchester News-Gazette from Aug. 7 to Aug. 15, 2019