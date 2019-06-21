Guest Book View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Mary Phyllis Halstead, 86 years old, of Losantville, In., joined her Father in Heaven on June 10th, 2019. She passed peacefully and unexpectedly at her family farm home in Losantville.



Phyllis was born on August 30th, 1932, in Losantville, the daughter of Carl O'Dell and Mary (Demeter) O'Dell. She lived the majority of her life in Losantville, where she served her community for decades as a postal carrier and, later, as Post Master. Phyllis was a strong Christian woman, unwavering in her faith, compassion, kindness, and service to God. She delighted in gardening, reading, crosswords, cards and games, visiting with countless dear friends, and following the lives and adventures of her many children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. She never missed sending a card, be it birthday, anniversary, or many other milestones in the lives of her family and friends. In her later years, she discovered a passion for clogging, which became yet another outlet for her boundless energy and enthusiasm. She was an active member of the Cornfield Cloggers, in Indiana, and the Indian Creek Cloggers in Florida. Phyllis was an active and dedicated member of Antioch Christian Church, in Losantville, for over 50 years and belonged to the congregation of Faith Methodist Church in her later years in Florida as well. She will be forever missed and well loved by all of these extended families.



Phyllis was preceded in passing by her adoring husband of 61 years, Max Wayne Halstead. Together, in the greatest of love, they raised four children: Jeffrey (Lana) Halstead, Jennifer (Mark) Wisehart-Thompson, Jay (Michelle) Halstead, and Jorden Halstead, who survive her. Phyllis also leaves behind 12 grandchildren, and 9 great-grandchildren who loved and will miss her beyond measure.



A celebration of her life will be held at Antioch Christian Church in Losantville at three o'clock on July 27th, 2019. Flowers are welcome, or in lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Gideons International at



Online condolences may be made at



Let not your hearts be troubled, for she has gone to that glorious place prepared for her, and us all, through our Lord Jesus Christ. Mary Phyllis Halstead, 86 years old, of Losantville, In., joined her Father in Heaven on June 10th, 2019. She passed peacefully and unexpectedly at her family farm home in Losantville.Phyllis was born on August 30th, 1932, in Losantville, the daughter of Carl O'Dell and Mary (Demeter) O'Dell. She lived the majority of her life in Losantville, where she served her community for decades as a postal carrier and, later, as Post Master. Phyllis was a strong Christian woman, unwavering in her faith, compassion, kindness, and service to God. She delighted in gardening, reading, crosswords, cards and games, visiting with countless dear friends, and following the lives and adventures of her many children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. She never missed sending a card, be it birthday, anniversary, or many other milestones in the lives of her family and friends. In her later years, she discovered a passion for clogging, which became yet another outlet for her boundless energy and enthusiasm. She was an active member of the Cornfield Cloggers, in Indiana, and the Indian Creek Cloggers in Florida. Phyllis was an active and dedicated member of Antioch Christian Church, in Losantville, for over 50 years and belonged to the congregation of Faith Methodist Church in her later years in Florida as well. She will be forever missed and well loved by all of these extended families.Phyllis was preceded in passing by her adoring husband of 61 years, Max Wayne Halstead. Together, in the greatest of love, they raised four children: Jeffrey (Lana) Halstead, Jennifer (Mark) Wisehart-Thompson, Jay (Michelle) Halstead, and Jorden Halstead, who survive her. Phyllis also leaves behind 12 grandchildren, and 9 great-grandchildren who loved and will miss her beyond measure.A celebration of her life will be held at Antioch Christian Church in Losantville at three o'clock on July 27th, 2019. Flowers are welcome, or in lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Gideons International at www.gideons.org. Online condolences may be made at culbersonfh.com. Let not your hearts be troubled, for she has gone to that glorious place prepared for her, and us all, through our Lord Jesus Christ. Published in the Winchester News-Gazette from June 21 to July 2, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Winchester News-Gazette Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close