Michael D. Kaufman
1947 - 2020
Michael D. Kaufman, 72, passed away Thursday July 23, 2020 at Reid Hospital in Richmond, Indiana. Mike was born August 17, 1947 in Portland, Indiana to the late Ralph H. & Ernestine Cross Kaufman. He worked at the Union City Mold as a Supervisor for many yrs and belonged to the "Liar's Club" as it was known.
He is survived by a daughter, Nicole (Bryan) Black- Ft. Wayne, Indiana; Step daughter, Aimee (Stan) Mills- U.C., Indiana; grandchildren, Matt Black, Bryan Michael Black Jr., Tyler Mills, Hailey Mills, and Lyndsee Mills.
Preceded by his Parents; and s sister, Pam Kaufman.
Services are 2:00 PM Friday July 31, 2020 at the Reichard Funeral Home Inc. with calling from 1:00 PM until time of service Friday at the funeral home. Burial will be in Union City Cemetery with the Rev. John Hannan officiating. Memorials may be made to PAWS with envelopes at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be made at www.reichardfh.com.

Published in Winchester News-Gazette from Jul. 27 to Aug. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Reichard Funeral Home
400 West Deerfield Road
Union City, IN 47390
(765) 964-3400
