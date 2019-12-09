Home

POWERED BY

Services
Walker Funeral Home
248 E South St
Winchester, IN 47394
(765) 584-3231
Resources
More Obituaries for Michael McCollum
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Michael D. McCollum


1948 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Michael D. McCollum Obituary
Michael D. McCollum, 71, of LaGrange, passed away on Saturday, November 23, 2019, at Parkview Hospital Randallia, in Fort Wayne. He was born on March 14, 1948, in Winchester, to Norman and Sudie (Goforth) McCollum.
Michael retired from the Army and from Ashely Industrial Molding and the Winchester National Guard. He was a member of the Union City American Legion. He enjoyed fishing with his grandson.
Michael is survived by his wife, Reta (Rhodes) McCollum of LaGrange, IN; his children, Shawn (Shelly) McCollum of LaGrange, Jennifer (Billy) James of Sebring, FL, Michelle (Kip) Richardson of Sebring, FL, and Richard (Pam) McCollum of Sebring, FL; 11 grandchildren; 15 great grandchildren; step children, Rhonda Main, Rick Bowmer, and Chad Cheeseman.
Michael was preceded in death by his parents; a son, Michael McKracken; and a brother Richard McCollum.
A service to celebrate Michael's life will be at 2:00 p.m., on Friday, December 13, 2019 at the Walker Funeral Home in Winchester, with Bob Moorman officiating. Burial with military services will follow at Fountain Park Cemetery in Winchester.
Friends may call from 12-2 p.m., on Friday, at the funeral home.
Walker Funeral Home in Winchester is entrusted with the arrangements. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.walkerswinchester.com.
Published in the Winchester News-Gazette from Dec. 9 to Dec. 17, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Michael's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -