Michael D. McCollum, 71, of LaGrange, passed away on Saturday, November 23, 2019, at Parkview Hospital Randallia, in Fort Wayne. He was born on March 14, 1948, in Winchester, to Norman and Sudie (Goforth) McCollum.
Michael retired from the Army and from Ashely Industrial Molding and the Winchester National Guard. He was a member of the Union City American Legion. He enjoyed fishing with his grandson.
Michael is survived by his wife, Reta (Rhodes) McCollum of LaGrange, IN; his children, Shawn (Shelly) McCollum of LaGrange, Jennifer (Billy) James of Sebring, FL, Michelle (Kip) Richardson of Sebring, FL, and Richard (Pam) McCollum of Sebring, FL; 11 grandchildren; 15 great grandchildren; step children, Rhonda Main, Rick Bowmer, and Chad Cheeseman.
Michael was preceded in death by his parents; a son, Michael McKracken; and a brother Richard McCollum.
A service to celebrate Michael's life will be at 2:00 p.m., on Friday, December 13, 2019 at the Walker Funeral Home in Winchester, with Bob Moorman officiating. Burial with military services will follow at Fountain Park Cemetery in Winchester.
Friends may call from 12-2 p.m., on Friday, at the funeral home.
Walker Funeral Home in Winchester is entrusted with the arrangements. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.walkerswinchester.com.
Published in the Winchester News-Gazette from Dec. 9 to Dec. 17, 2019