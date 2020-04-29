Home

POWERED BY

Services
Reichard Funeral Home
400 West Deerfield Road
Union City, IN 47390
(765) 964-3400
Resources
More Obituaries for Michael Williams
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Michael Eugene Williams


1959 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Michael Eugene Williams Obituary
Michael Eugene Williams, 61, of Union City, Ohio passed away unexpectedly April 17, 2020 at his residence. He was born February 17, 1959 son of the late Stanley and Jean Bannon Williams.
Survivors include children, Dillin Williams, Michael Arthur, Derrik Williams; step children, Joanne Keaser, Mike Landis, Justin Landis, Erin Rose, Davis Rose; sisters, Patty Johns and Teresa Ramos; the mother of his son, Nancy Williams; several grandchildren, nieces and nephews also.
He was preceded by his parents; brother, Jerold Williams.
Graveside Services will be held 11:00 AM Friday May 1, 2020 at the Union City Cemetery. Online condolences may be expressed at www.reichardfh.com.
Published in the Winchester News-Gazette from Apr. 29 to May 7, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Michael's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -