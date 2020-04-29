|
Michael Eugene Williams, 61, of Union City, Ohio passed away unexpectedly April 17, 2020 at his residence. He was born February 17, 1959 son of the late Stanley and Jean Bannon Williams.
Survivors include children, Dillin Williams, Michael Arthur, Derrik Williams; step children, Joanne Keaser, Mike Landis, Justin Landis, Erin Rose, Davis Rose; sisters, Patty Johns and Teresa Ramos; the mother of his son, Nancy Williams; several grandchildren, nieces and nephews also.
He was preceded by his parents; brother, Jerold Williams.
Graveside Services will be held 11:00 AM Friday May 1, 2020 at the Union City Cemetery. Online condolences may be expressed at www.reichardfh.com.
Published in the Winchester News-Gazette from Apr. 29 to May 7, 2020