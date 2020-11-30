Michael K. Overmyer, 78, of Columbus, passed away Monday evening, November 23, 2020, at Columbus Regional Hospital.
Michael (Mike) was born January 30, 1942, in Winchester, Indiana, the son of Leon and Naomi Overmyer. Where he grew up, in Winchester, he was known as "Mick" to his family and friends.
In 1987, Mike married Cynthia Powers. He had a career in the glass and electric motor industries as a manufacturing executive and consultant. He was a member of the Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks, the Sons of the American Legion, and the Loyal Order of Moose. He was also a member of St. Paul's Episcopal Church in Columbus.
Survivors include his wife, Cynthia; daughter, Ganhan (Dirk) Ewers of Indianapolis; grandchildren, Emma Ewers, Evan Ewers, Aidan Ewers; and siblings, Sue (Bob) Webb of Englewood, Ohio, and Jerry Overmyer of Union City, Indiana. He was preceded in death by his parents.
In keeping with the family's request, cremation will take place, and no in-person services are planned at this time. An on-line memorial service by St. Paul's Episcopal Church is being planned for 3 p.m. on Sunday, December 6, and more information will be posted at barkesweaverglick.com.
Mike always had a heart for helping others, so in lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to Love Chapel in Columbus for their food pantry, or to any local community food pantry.
Online condolences and special memories may be shared with his family at barkesweaverglick.com.
Arrangements entrusted to Barkes, Weaver & Glick Funeral Home.