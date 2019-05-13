Minnie Melvina Clendenin, 71, of Union City, IN passed away early Friday morning, May 10, 2019 at her residence. She was born December 22, 1947 in Pensacola, FL the daughter of Floyd and Agusta ?(Colvin) McCall. She was a homemaker.
Minnie leaves to cherish her memory two daughters, Teresa Smith (husband, Troy) of Richmond, IN and Donna Grote (husband, Craig) of Union City, OH; three grandchildren; four great grandchildren; five step grandchildren; and two step great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; a brother, Andrew McCall; and a beloved canine friend, Duke.
There will be no services. Family and friends may gather to share and remember from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Wednesday, May 15, 2019 at Wilson Shook Funeral Home, Fraze Brooks Memorial Chapel of Union City, IN. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the funeral home to assist with funeral arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.wilsonshookfuneralhomes.com.
Published in the Winchester News-Gazette from May 13 to May 21, 2019