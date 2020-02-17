|
|
WINCHESTER- Myrtle E. (Lee) Ralston, 72, passed away after an illness on Thursday, February 13, 2020 at Reid Health in Richmond.
She was born on June 26, 1947 in Byrdstown, Tennessee, the daughter of Herbert Hoover and Ola Mae (Cross) Lee.
Myrtle graduated from Driver High in 1966. She married the love of her life, Harold "Dick" Mitchell Ralston on November 1, 1968 in Winchester.
She was a member of Farmland Christian Church. Myrtle enjoyed cake decorating, crafts, and coloring with her grandson. Most importantly she loved her family, especially her grandchildren.
Survivors include her three sons, Harold "Dickie" R. Ralston, Dale A. Ralston (wife, Jennifer), and Lee Ralston (wife, Angel); grandchildren, Aaron Ralston (wife, Becca), Lydia Ralston (fiancé, Jordan Stuckey), Sydney Ralston, Chase Ralston, and Jacob Ralston; nieces and nephews, Troy Taylor, Missy Hibbard, Lorrie Stults, and Jennifer Scott; several great-nieces and great-nephews; two siblings, John T. Lee (wife, Lanita) and Margrette Lee Taylor (husband, Gary); "adopted son", Bill Swingley and family; and special friends, Jani Williams and family, Ann Barnell and family, LouAnn Haviza and family, Joan Tharp and family, and Jim Hitchcock.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, two brothers, James H. Lee and Bobby Gene Lee, sister-in-law, Martha Lee Watkins, and mother-in-law, Dortha Ralston.
A memorial service will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Sunday, February 16, 2020 at Farmland Christian Church, 210 N. Main St., Farmland, IN 47340 with Rev. Dr. Gary Taylor officiating.
Family and friends may call from 1:00 p.m. until 3:00 p.m. on Sunday at the church.
Memorial contributions may be made to Farmland Christian Church, 210 N. Main St., Farmland, IN 47340.
Online condolences may be directed to the family at www.meeksmortuary.com.
Published in the Winchester News-Gazette from Feb. 17 to Feb. 18, 2020