Nancy D. Honenberger, 85, of Winchester, passed away on Thursday, June 6, 2019, at the Randolph Nursing Home in Winchester. She was born on June 11, 1933, in Piqua, OH, to Harry and Ethel (Stremmel) Miller.
Nancy was a graduate of McKinley High School. She was a homemaker.
Nancy is survived by her husband, Donald Honenberger; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, two sisters, Betty Williams and Janet Terrell; and a brother, Wayne Lee Miller.
A memorial mass will be held at 10:00 a.m., on Tuesday, July 2, 2019, at St. Joseph's Catholic Church, in Winchester, with Father Peter Logsdon officiating. Committal will follow at Fountain Park Cemetery in Winchester.
Walker Funeral Home in Winchester is entrusted with the arrangements. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.walkerswinchester.com.
Published in the Winchester News-Gazette from July 2 to July 11, 2019