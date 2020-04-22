|
Nancy J. (McGunegill) Almonrode passed away peacefully surrounded by her family at her home in Lynn, Indiana on Monday, April 20, 2020. She was born in Centerville, Indiana to Russell W. and Ethel Frances Lane Burris on June 1, 1932.
A lifelong resident of Lynn, she attended Lynn Bulldogs High School where she graduated in 1950. She attended Butler University where she majored in business. Nancy worked at Earlham College and First Church of Christ of Lynn where she had been a member since 1954. In addition, she was a member of the Home-Ec Club, Randolph Southern High School Alumni, and the Red Hat Club, and she enjoyed getting together with friends. The Butler Bulldogs and Indiana Pacers were her favorite sports teams and she watched them faithfully.
Nancy leaves behind her husband of twenty years, Robert Almonrode, and beloved sisters Virginia (Burris) Hill and Martha (Burris) Martin, two nieces, two nephew and two great nieces
She was the much-loved mother of Michael McGunegill of Indianapolis, and Stephen McGunegill of Richmond. In addition, Nancy loved her grandchildren Tyler and Shane McGunegill, sons of Mike, as well as children of Steve: Ashley and Brian McGunegill, and Monica (McGunegill) Harvey, three great-grandchildren: Wyatt, Colton and Paisley Harvey.
Nancy was very proud of her home and found great pleasure in keeping it pristine. She loved working outdoors in her flower garden, and was especially proud of her beautiful roses, which she shared readily.
But most of all she loved her family, and they all agreed they could never have asked for a more loving and giving person in their lives. She will be truly missed by all who knew her.
Due to the current COVID-19 situation, we regret to inform you that the funeral and graveside services for Nancy will be private. She will be buried at Crownhill Cemetery in Centerville, Indiana.
Arrangements are being made by Smith-McQuiston & Webster Funeral Home in Fountain City. In leu of flowers, please send donations to the at www.https://alz.org.
Published in the Winchester News-Gazette from Apr. 22 to Apr. 30, 2020