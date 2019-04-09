Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Nancy Joan Miller. View Sign

Nancy Joan Miller, age 79, of Westwood Lane, Williamsburg, Kentucky departed this life on Monday, April 8, 2019 at her home. She was born on December 12, 1939 in Lynn, Indiana to the late Oliver Timmons and Lola (Cross) Timmons. She was also preceded in death by her son, Scott Miller.

She is survived by her daughters, Deborah Baker of Williamsburg, Kentucky and Jayne Camp of Honaker, Virginia; eight grandchildren, Joshua Owens, Joseph Owens, Elijah Owens, Rachel Cress, Shawn Baker, Stacy Moses, Amber Miller and Sarah Miller; 16 great grandchildren; sister, June Bevins of Greenville, Ohio; several nieces and nephews; and a host of other family and friends to mourn her passing.

Visitation will be from 10:00 A.M. until the Service hour on Saturday, April 13, 2019 at Croley Funeral Home.

The Memorial Service will be at 11:00 A.M. Saturday, April 13, 2019 at the Croley Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. John Hampshire officiating.



Condolences may be made to the family at

Croley Funeral Home of Williamsburg, Kentucky in charge of all arrangements, Jerry W. Croley and J. Andrew Croley, Directors. Nancy Joan Miller, age 79, of Westwood Lane, Williamsburg, Kentucky departed this life on Monday, April 8, 2019 at her home. She was born on December 12, 1939 in Lynn, Indiana to the late Oliver Timmons and Lola (Cross) Timmons. She was also preceded in death by her son, Scott Miller.She is survived by her daughters, Deborah Baker of Williamsburg, Kentucky and Jayne Camp of Honaker, Virginia; eight grandchildren, Joshua Owens, Joseph Owens, Elijah Owens, Rachel Cress, Shawn Baker, Stacy Moses, Amber Miller and Sarah Miller; 16 great grandchildren; sister, June Bevins of Greenville, Ohio; several nieces and nephews; and a host of other family and friends to mourn her passing.Visitation will be from 10:00 A.M. until the Service hour on Saturday, April 13, 2019 at Croley Funeral Home.The Memorial Service will be at 11:00 A.M. Saturday, April 13, 2019 at the Croley Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. John Hampshire officiating.Condolences may be made to the family at www.croleyfh.com Croley Funeral Home of Williamsburg, Kentucky in charge of all arrangements, Jerry W. Croley and J. Andrew Croley, Directors. Published in the Winchester News-Gazette from Apr. 9 to Apr. 16, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Winchester News-Gazette Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close