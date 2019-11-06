|
Nancy L. (Wasson) Hicks, 69, of Winchester, passed away on Monday, November 4, 2019, at Pine Knoll Rehabilitation Center. She was born on September 28, 1950, in Winchester, to John Leonard Wasson and Onedia (Merrill) Phillips.
Nancy was a homemaker and worked for the County. She was a member of the Jehovah's Witness church. Nancy was loved very much and the family will miss her.
Nancy is survived by her two sons, Rick Mansfield of Muncie, IN and Brian Mansfield of Florida; four sisters, Ruth Barron and Mary Ellis, both of Winchester, Kathleen Myers of Bryant, IN, and Anna Younker of Union City, IN; three grandchildren, Gabriella Mansfield, Ashley Mansfield, and Natasha Mansfield; and several nieces and nephews.
Nancy was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, David Hicks, Jr., and two brothers, John Wasson and Bill Wasson.
Per her request there will be no funeral services.
Walker Funeral Home in Winchester is entrusted with the arrangements. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.walkerswinchester.com.
Published in the Winchester News-Gazette from Nov. 6 to Nov. 14, 2019