Natasha D. Moland, 37, of Farmland, passed away at her home on February 19, 2019. She was born on May 10, 1981 to Daniel Moland and Cathy Lake.
Natasha was a 1999 graduate of Randolph Southern High School. She was a homemaker. She enjoyed watching sports at high school events, Garth Brooks, and baking.
Natasha is survived by her father, Daniel Moland of Ft. Wayne; two sons, Lane Moland of Farmland and Ethan Gibson, of Union City, IN; two sisters, Heather Smith of Farmland and Lisha Moland of Winchester; three aunts, four uncles, several cousins, two nieces and two nephews.
She was preceded in death by her mother; her paternal grandparents, Louise and Coy Moland; and maternal grandparents, Samuel and Betty Lake.
A memorial service for Natasha will be at 2:00 p.m., on Monday, February 25, 2019, at the Walker Funeral Home with Brother Steve Thompson officiating.
Friends and family may call from 12-2 p.m., on Monday at the funeral home.
Walker Funeral Home in Winchester is entrusted with the arrangements. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.walkerswinchester.com.
Walker Funeral Home
248 E South St
Winchester, IN 47394
(765) 584-3231
Published in the Winchester News-Gazette from Feb. 20 to Feb. 28, 2019