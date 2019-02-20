Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Natasha D. Moland, 37, of Farmland, passed away at her home on February 19, 2019. She was born on May 10, 1981 to Daniel Moland and Cathy Lake.

Natasha was a 1999 graduate of Randolph Southern High School. She was a homemaker. She enjoyed watching sports at high school events, Garth Brooks, and baking.

Natasha is survived by her father, Daniel Moland of Ft. Wayne; two sons, Lane Moland of Farmland and Ethan Gibson, of Union City, IN; two sisters, Heather Smith of Farmland and Lisha Moland of Winchester; three aunts, four uncles, several cousins, two nieces and two nephews.

She was preceded in death by her mother; her paternal grandparents, Louise and Coy Moland; and maternal grandparents, Samuel and Betty Lake.

A memorial service for Natasha will be at 2:00 p.m., on Monday, February 25, 2019, at the Walker Funeral Home with Brother Steve Thompson officiating.

Friends and family may call from 12-2 p.m., on Monday at the funeral home.

