Nils D. Miller, 84, of Modoc, passed away on Sunday, May 26.

He was born in Bethel, Indiana on August 12, 1934, to Robert F. and Josephine C. Burke Miller, both of whom preceded him in death. He was a 1951 graduate of Whitewater High School. He entered the US Marine Corps in 1951. He married the former Jean Robertson on January 23, 1953. They were blessed with a daughter and shared 38 years together before her death on July 9, 1991. He later met and married the former Eileen Cooper on May 2, 1992.

Nils was a member of the International Brotherhood of Teamsters. He worked in route sales and retired from Mikesell's Snack Food Co. after 20 years of service. He was a member of the Antioch Christian Church in Losantville. He enjoyed reading, hunting, claybird shooting and fishing. He bred and trained bird dogs and enjoyed teasing his friends and family.

Nils is survived by his wife of 27 years, Eileen Miller, his daughter, Debra Wright & husband, Dennis; Eileen's children, Renee Ridge & husband, Bill, Dawn Wooten & husband, Marty, Julie Borhofen & husband, Bob, Doug Shore & wife, Darla; 12 grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren, sisters, Ann Miller, Florence Miller and Camilla Hill; brother, Kenneth Miller and several nieces & nephews.

Nils was preceded in death by his parents, first wife, Jean Miller and brothers John Robert Miller and Fred Miller

Family & friends may gather for visitation from 11:00 am-2:00 pm on Saturday, June 1, at the Smith-McQuiston & Webster Funeral Home, 321 US 27 South, Fountain City. A funeral ceremony will begin at 2:00 pm on Saturday, June 1, at the funeral home, concluding with military rites by the Wayne County Honor Guard.

Memorial contributions are encouraged for , Memorials Processing, 50 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959. Envelopes are available at the funeral home.

