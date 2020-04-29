|
|
Norbert Francis Frantz Jr. 75, of Union City, Indiana passed away as the result of a car accident Monday April 27, 2020. Norbert was born October 16, 1944 in Versailles, Ohio the son of the late Norbert F. & Lillian Wright Frantz Sr. He was a 1962 graduate of Greenville High School where he taught Auto Mechanics. He was a member of the VFW# 7084 of Union City and Eagles Lodge of Greenville, Ohio. Norbert loved people and spending time with his family and grandchildren at their pond on the farm. ?
He is survived by his wife of 30 yrs. Jackie Moore Frantz; Children, Brenda Frantz-Troy, Ohio, Tracey (Rocky) Bowermaster-Piqua, Ohio, Heather (Marc) Robershaw-Eugene, Oregon, Brian Frantz-Union City, Indiana, Julia (John) Byrd-Union City, Indiana; 8 Grandchildren, Rochele (Jerald) Sherman, Brandon (Samantha) Apple, Devon Bowermaster, Kayla Bowermaster, Maya Robershaw, Dallas Frantz, Rilynn Wysong, Grant Frantz; 6 Great Grandchildren; Special Friend, Karen Hill; many nieces, nephews and cousins also survive. ?
Preceded by Parents; 5 Sisters, Martha Kunkler, Emrita Bergman, Millie Lee, Norma Bettinger, Patricia Bruggeman. ?
A public Graveside Service will be held Monday May 4, 2020, 11:00 a.m. at the St. Mary's Catholic Cemetery in Union City, Indiana with Father Peter Logsdon officiating. There will be No Public Calling Hours but there will be a Memorial Mass to be done at a later date. Online condolences may be expressed at www.reichardfh.com.
Published in the Winchester News-Gazette from Apr. 29 to May 7, 2020