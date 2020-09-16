1/1
Norma Elaine Catey
1937 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Norma's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Norma Elaine Catey, 82, of Williamsburg, IN passed-away early Saturday morning, September 12, 2020 at her residence. She was born December 26, 1937 in Delaware County, IN, the daughter of Hubert Levearl and Mary Eva (Reiboldt) Stevens. She married Allan B. "Lige" Catey on March 31, 1956.
After raising 5 children, Norma went back to school, 1st, she received her GED, then went on to become a LPN and then in 1983 at the age of 46 and graduating from IU East with a Bachelor of Science, she became a RN. She retired from Ball Memorial Hospital in Muncie, IN after more than 20 years as a caregiver. Norma ad Lige enjoyed traveling and going to the casino in their later years as husband and wife. They spent many an afternoon or evening sitting at the baseball diamond or the football field watching their grandchildren play sports. Norma also enjoyed watching the NBA, especially the Pacers. She loved the holidays with her family along with a mean card game of Trumps.
Norma leaves to cherish her memory four children, Steve (wife, Lisa) of Williamsburg, IN, Dan Catey of Bargersville, IN, Gary Catey of Franklin, IN and Shelly Snider (husband, Randy) of Lynn, IN; Ten grandchildren, Scott Catey (wife Misty), Julie Huser (husband, Matt), Brad Catey (wife, Darcy), Cory Catey (wife, Marissa), Ashley Catey, Evan Catey (fiancé, Kristin), Samantha Haygood (husband, Brandon), Jake Snider, Luke Brewster and Mariah Brewster; sixteen great grandchildren, Alec, Drew, Kyler, Chase, Taya, Reed, laurel, Lilly, Peyton, Al, Landon, Ashton, Ashayla, Aiden, (Addison is on the way), Gage and Lyle; four siblings, Wayne (wife, Grace), Kenny (wife, Brenda) and David.; two brothers-in-law, Phillip Catey (wife, Dinah) and John Catey (wife, Kathy); and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; a daughter, Kimila J. Catey; two sisters, Lois Wright and Vearline Smith; two brothers, Keith Stevens and Wally Stevens; and a beloved canine companion, Molly.
There will be no public visitation or service. The family will have a private service. Burial will be in Buena Vista Cemetery of Unionport, IN. Memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society at cancer.org. Services have been entrusted to Wilson Shook Funeral Home, Thomas Memorial Chapel of Lynn, IN. Online condolences may be expressed at www.wilsonshookfh.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Winchester News-Gazette from Sep. 16 to Sep. 24, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved