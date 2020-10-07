Norma J. (Stephen) Harris, 89, of Winchester, passed away peacefully, surrounded by her family on Tuesday, October 6, 2020, at Pine Knoll Rehabilitation Center. She was born on February 24, 1931, in Winchester, daughter of LeRoy and Elizabeth (Keister) Stephen.
Norma graduated from McKinley high school in 1949. On December 8, 1951 she married Ralph E. (Bud) Harris. Norma worked at General Telephone, was a housewife, worked at the Randolph Central School Corp in the cafeteria, worked at Bunsolds Supermarket in the Deli, and was the Matron at the Randolph County Jail for 8 years. She was also a member of the Sheriffs Reserves Auxiliary, Jayland Antique Car Club, Randolph County Antique Tractor Club, Mt. Zion Methodist Church, and Farm Bureau. Norma loved mowing grass, cutting weeds, working with her flowers and going to her grandkids and great grandkids activities.
Norma is survived by her husband of 68 years Bud Harris; three children Jay (Mary) Harris, of Ridgeville, Jane (Keith) Newbauer and Joyce (Marc) Edwards of Winchester; 8 grandchildren, Amanda (Dan) Hargarten, Anita (Brad) Clott, Autumn (Sam) Durham, April (John) Leeper, Brad (Amanda) Newbauer, Beth (Thor) Fidler, Cierra (Chad) Simmons, and Brandon Edwards; and 11 great grandchildren; a sister, Kate Pegg; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents and two brothers, Gerald Stephen and Bernard Stephen.
A service to celebrate Norma's life will be at 11:00 a.m., on Monday, October 12, 2020, at the Winchester Community High School Fieldhouse, in Winchester, with Pastor Robert Kiefert officiating. Burial will follow at Mt. Zion Cemetery.
Friends and family may call from 2-8 p.m., on Sunday, October 11, 2020, at the Fieldhouse. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Mt. Zion Methodist Church, 2485 W. 400 N., Winchester, IN 47394 or Cancer Services of Randolph County, 133 N. Meridian St., Winchester, IN 47394. Due to Covid 19, we kindly request that all guests wear masks and socially distance at all times.
