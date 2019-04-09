Norma J. Schlenker, 94, of Farmland, IN passed away Friday evening, April 5, 2019, after a short stay at Parker Healthcare of Parker City, IN. She was born December 22, 1924 in Eaton, IN the daughter of Otis and Letitia (Garrard) Robbins. She was a graduate of Eaton High School of Eaton, IN.
Norma was a homemaker. She was a member of Farmland United Methodist Church and Farmland United Methodist Women. She enjoyed spending leisure time playing cards with her Farmland Bunko Club.
She leaves to cherish her memory a son, Jack Schlenker of Parker City, IN; two daughters, Nancy Shultz of Fishers, IN and Cynthia Morrow of Parker City, IN; two sisters-in-law, Carolyn Nueller of Gaston, IN and Sandy Robbins of Albany, IN; a grandson, Larry Schlenker that she and her husband raised; other grandchildren, Rex, Audrea, Michelle, Greg, Steve, Evan, Amy, Adam, Eric and Brad; and 28 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; a husband, Darrell; a son, Fred; and a brother, Dennis.
A service to celebrate Norma's life will be 3:00 p.m. Saturday, April 13, 2019 at Wilson Shook Funeral Home, Thornburg Memorial Chapel of Parker City, IN. Burial will follow at Woodlawn Cemetery of Maxville, IN. Family and friends may gather to share and remember from 1:00 p.m. to service time on Saturday, at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made to the Farmland United Methodist Church or Monroe Central After School Tutoring c/o Farmland United Methodist Church, 400 N. Morris St. Farmland, IN 47340. Online condolences may be expressed at www.wilsonshookfuneralhomes.com.
Thornburg Memorial Chapel
2048 N Cr 1000 W
Parker City, IN 47368
(765) 468-6616
Published in the Winchester News-Gazette from Apr. 9 to Apr. 16, 2019