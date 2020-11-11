1/1
Norman B. LaFuze
1926 - 2020
Norman B. LaFuze, 94, passed away Wednesday November 10, 2020 at the Brethren Retirement Community in Greenville. He was born April 14, 1926 to the late Alvin and Helen Hiller LaFuze.
He was a lifelong Carpenter and enjoyed watching racing.
Survivors include his children, Victor B. LaFuze, Terry G. LaFuze, Dale E. LaFuze, Sherrie E. Smith, Toni L. Gray, Greg A. LaFuze, Kim (Thomas) Beanblossom; grandchildren, Chastity, Chad LaFuze, Shannon (Andy) Sanders, Shauna Smith, Allen (Jennifer) Smith, Jessica LaFuze, Megan LaFuze, Justin LaFuze, Haylee Beanblossom; several great grandchildren and nieces and nephews also survive.
He was preceded in death by his parents; a son, Dean LaFuze; grandson Jarrod LaFuze; 7 siblings; and Naomi Lafuze.
Graveside Services are 1:00 PM Friday November 13, 2020 at the Lisbon Cemetery. Military burial rites will be conducted by the Randolph County Honor Guard.

Published in Winchester News-Gazette from Nov. 11 to Nov. 19, 2020.
