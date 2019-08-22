|
On Saturday, August 17, 2019 our loving Mother, Patricia Ann Rentschler, passed away peacefully at the age of 88 from pulmonary lung disease.
She was born in 1931 in Winchester, Indiana, a small town girl with a big heart for life.
She earned both a Bachelor's and Master's Degree in Education from Ball State University in Muncie, Indiana. It was a major life accomplishment since she had become a widow with a young child. Not dwelling on life's difficulties, Patricia continued her life's journey teaching in Goshen, Indiana, and then in Terre Haute, Indiana as Mrs. James E. Rentschler.
She was blessed with two more children. In 1997, James passed away and Patricia moved to Sun Lakes, Arizona to be near her children. She made new friends and enjoyed golf, reading, Bridge, and traveling the world. During her summers in Montana, she enjoyed kayaking, riding trails on her four-wheeler, and dining at Lindey's Steakhouse. In her eighties, Pat maintained a wide range of interests. She cherished the time she spent with her friends playing Bridge and they frequently attended plays and symphonies together.
As her health declined over the past two years, she remained positive, comforted by her faith and family. Her greatest desire was always to love, protect, and listen to those around her. We will miss her invaluable advice- advice based on faith, wisdom, and love.
Patricia is survived by her daughter, Kelly DeGroot; son, Kirk (Kathy) Flatter; grandson, Kirk (Erin) Flatter II; granddaughters, Kayla DeGroot and Katie Flatter; great grandchildren, Kirk III and Knox Flatter, in addition to several nieces, nephews, cousins, and in-laws.
Patricia was preceded in death by her parents, Donald Smith and Dorthie Brinser; her brothers, Darwin and Roland; her husbands, James E. Rentschler and Robert T. Flatter; and her youngest son, James E Rentschler II.
A Memorial Celebration will be held in Winchester, Indiana at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Hospice of the Valley at www.hov.ordg or the at www.heart.org.
"To everything there is a season, and a time to every purpose under Heaven." Ecclesiastes 3
Published in the Winchester News-Gazette from Aug. 22 to Aug. 29, 2019