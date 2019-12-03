|
Patricia E. Cox, 63, of Winchester, passed away on Friday, November 29, 2019, at her home. She was born on March 26, 1956, to Clara Jean (Seyler) Brown.
Patty retired from Ardaugh. She was a member of the American Legion in Ridgeville. She enjoyed spending time with her family, grandchildren, and great grandchildren, as well as camping and going to the races.
Patty is survived by her husband Lonnie Cox of Winchester; children, Bobby Gene Bradburn, Jr. of Ridgeville, and Tiffany Bradburn of Winchester; three grandchildren, Joe Wallischeck, Justine Wallischeck, and Jacob Wilson; three great grandchildren, Alayna Wilson, Liam Lawhead, and Jacob Wilson; and three nephews, Chad Slusher, Walter Slusher, and Keith Seyler.
Patty was preceded in death by her mother; a brother, Rodney Seyler; and a sister, Maxine Slusher.
A celebration of Patty's life will be at 4:00 p.m., on Thursday, December 5, 2019, at the Walker Funeral Home in Winchester, with Pastor Jeff Straley. Burial will be at a later date at Fountain Park Cemetery in Winchester.
Friends and family may call from 2-4 p.m., on Thursday, at the funeral home. Memorials may be made in Patty's name to Cancer Services of Randolph County, 133 N. Meridian St., Winchester, IN 47394.
Walker Funeral Home in Winchester is entrusted with the arrangements. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.walkerswinchester.com.
Published in the Winchester News-Gazette from Dec. 3 to Dec. 10, 2019